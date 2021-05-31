Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Batchelor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Jasmine Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of former Conservative treasurer Lord Ashcroft&lt;/p&gt; (Alaia Belize/YouTube)

Jasmine Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, the son of former Conservative treasurer Lord Ashcroft

(Alaia Belize/YouTube)

Police in Belize who arrested the daughter-in-law of billionaire Tory donor Lord Ashcroft over the death of an officer are said to be investigating whether the 38-year-old American suspect had been playing with the victim’s pistol before the fatal shooting.

Jasmine Hartin was found on a dock near where police superintendent Henry Jemmott was discovered dead early on Friday in the town of San Pedro, and has been held in custody over the weekend.

A police source said investigators were working on one theory that she had been playing with a pistol belonging to the 42-year-old victim while under the influence of alcohol, according to The Times.

Separately, the deceased officer's sister, Marie Jemmott Tzul, told the Daily Mail that Ms Hartin was due to be charged and would make her first court appearance within days. This has not been publicly confirmed by officials in Belize.

“I got a call, but they did not say what she was going to be charged with,” she reportedly told the paper.

The Independent contacted the Belize Police Department for comment.

Ms Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and a major financial backer. He also holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative before the United Nations.

In the initial news conference on Friday, Police Commissioner Chester Williams told local media a single gunshot was heard “and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing”.

”A firearm was also seen on the pier that has been retrieved and we have learned that the firearm belonged to the police and was assigned to Mr Jemmott,“ he said.

The incident ”seems rather personal and not an attack“, Mr Williams added. ”From what we know is that they are friends. From what we have been made to understand they were drinking. From investigation they were alone on the pier and yes they were both fully clothed.“

He claimed Ms Hartin had been “somewhat in an emotional state walking herself on the pier. We believe that she is to some extent affected by it”.

Additional reporting by AP

Recommended Stories

  • Teen charged with murder of 69-year-old man found at Raleigh cemetery

    The Raleigh Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with the death.

  • Republican rejection of bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 insurrection ramps up pressure to vanquish Senate filibuster rule

    "We have seen the limits of bipartisanship," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at a news conference after the vote. "Everything's on the table."

  • Ministers race to offer all over-50s a second vaccination before June 21

    Ministers are in a race to offer all over-50s a second coronavirus vaccine dose before the planned end of restrictions on June 21, the vaccines minister has said. Nadhim Zahawi said the Government was aiming to offer full protection to older people before the planned "unlocking" amid concern that the Indian variant could throw the roadmap off course. The delivery of second doses to over-50s had already been accelerated after a Public Health England (PHE) study showed that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are much less effective against the Indian variant after a single dose. Speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Mr Zahawi said the UK was "in a race" to get people vaccinated but the Government "hopes to be able to protect all over-50s with two doses before 21 June", due to be the next and final step in England's lifting of lockdown. However, he later warned: “I could do with more supply” in order to “protect more people more rapidly”. According to NHS data, less than half of those aged between 50 and 59 in England have already been vaccinated with both doses, although the figure rises to 90 per cent of those above the age of 70. Scientists have warned that in Israel, where the vaccination rate has led the world, restrictions did not begin to fully lift until 70 per cent of the population was double jabbed. In England, around 46 per cent of adults have received both doses.

  • Boy found dead near Las Vegas remains unidentified after mix-up

    The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was with his father at the time signed an affidavit stating the deceased was her child.

  • Boris Johnson: How many children does the prime minister have?

    Prime minister and Carrie Symonds have tied the knot at Westminster Cathedral

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • James Harden on losing Game 3: ‘This is probably what’s good for us’

    James Harden believes losing Game 3 at TD Garden was good for the team.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Greek, Turkish leaders to meet in June in bid to mend ties

    The leaders of Greece and Turkey will meet next month on the sidelines of a NATO summit, the two countries’ foreign ministers agreed on Monday, as they seek to mend frayed ties that led to a sharp escalation in tension last year. In brief statements in Athens, the ministers said their talks were an opportunity to agree on a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. “We are fully aware of the different, and in quite a few particularly serious issues, of the diametrically opposed positions that we espouse, I mean we and Turkey,” Greece's Nikos Dendias said, noting he and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had discussed the full range of Greek-Turkish and Turkish-European Union relations.

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. To get the answer to "What is my net worth?" subtract your total liabilities from your total...

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • The fun is done. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in real trouble. | Opinion

    The Mavs had a 2-0 series lead and 30-11 edge in Game 3, but since then the Clippers have outscored the Mavs 213-159 and have now tied the series.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • My family is divided over COVID-19 vaccinations. Here's how we cope

    I'm a vaccine enthusiast. My sister is a skeptic. We spent months debating the issue — and trying to preserve our relationship in the process.

  • Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Naftali Bennett, Israel's likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank. Bennett has said that creation of a Palestinian state would be suicide for Israel, citing security reasons. But the standard-bearer of Israel's religious right and staunch supporter of Jewish settlements said on Sunday he was joining forces with his political opponents to save the country from political disaster.

  • Metal, money, mystery: How Sanjeev Gupta built his empire

    The UK helped metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta save the country's last smelter. It was a lucrative deal.

  • Utah grandmother's headstone includes her favorite fudge recipe

    Kathryn "Kay" Andrews decided to feature her signature fudge recipe on the headstone she shares alongside her late husband, Wade, KSTU reported.