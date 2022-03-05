Police investigate possible armed disturbance at Fashion Fair in Fresno. One entrance shut

Fresno police shut down one of the entrances to Fashion Fair Mall to investigate a possible armed disturbance on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the mall after receiving reports of a disturbance between two men near one of the mall entrances, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Officers arrived and learned that one of the men was possibly armed and had fled into the mall through the Forever 21 entrance. Police taped off the entry to investigate.

One person was examined by paramedics and then taken to a hospital.

Dooley said officers are looking through surveillance video to figure out if this was in fact an armed robbery.