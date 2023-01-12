Police investigate after ‘possible attempted kidnapping’ in Bedford Dwellings

Pittsburgh police are investigating after what officials are calling a “possible attempted kidnapping” in Bedford Dwellings.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 890 block of Reunion Place at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday.

A female child was walking home when police said an adult male approached her and spoke to her.

Police said the man attempted to grab the child, and she was able to stab the suspect with a pen to get away.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Police said additional units will be patrolling the area as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

