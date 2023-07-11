Police investigate possible gang involvement in I-35W highway shooting in Fort Worth

Southbound Interstate 35 in Fort Worth near the Ripy Street exit was closed Tuesday evening as police investigated a shooting on the highway in that area, according to police records and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Police responded to a call in that area about a shooting around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, one vehicle pulled up next to another around 3:20 p.m. and someone in the first vehicle opened fire on the driver of the second, leading to an accident.

The vehicle with the shooter left the area headed southbound and the victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police. Detectives from the gang unit were investigating the shooting Tuesday evening.

It was not immediately clear whether anybody else was injured in the shooting or the subsequent accident.

By 5:30 p.m., the road was still closed, according to TxDOT. Southbound traffic was being directed to the service road and major delays were expected.

Traffic camera footage from TxDOT showed all southbound lanes of the freeway closed after the exit for Ripy Street, leading