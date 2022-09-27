Police investigate possible homicide

Sep. 27—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in the past few days at a residence in the southwest part of the city.

Robert R. Baker, 39, of High Point was found dead at a house in the 900 block of Amos Street about 7 p.m. Monday, the High Point Police Department said. Several dead dogs also were inside the house.

The bodies all were in stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days, police said.

Investigators say the death will be treated as a homicide while detectives await autopsy results and follow up on investigative leads.

No other information about Baker's death was released.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.