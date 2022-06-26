One dead in shooting on Ken Knight Dr.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting reported on 4600 Ken Knight Dr. North.

Upon arrival, officers discover a man in his early 40s dead on the scene from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Currently, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives are on the scene completing a thorough investigation. No suspect has been found at this time.

The victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed by doctors.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when new details are available.

