Police investigate potential murder suicide after two bodies found at UC Irvine

Police are investigating a possible murder suicide after a pair of bodies were found on the campus of the University of California—Irvine.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were notified by university law enforcement that they had discovered a pair of bodies. According to the police report, the bodies belonged to a male and female who the officers believe were related.

Law enforcement believes the male was a former student and that the female had no affiliation with the school.

"We are still gathering information about who the victims are and exactly what happened, but law enforcement has informed us that there is no ongoing danger to our community," UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said.