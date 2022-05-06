Police investigate Pueblo's 12th homicide of 2022

A man was shot and killed on Pueblo's south side Thursday evening in what police are investigating as a possible road-rage related homicide.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue with a gunshot wound, Pueblo police said in a statement. Despite being treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, he died, the statement said.

Crimes Against Persons and CSI detectives took over the investigation Thursday night. Several people were transported to the police department in connection with the investigation.

The death marks Pueblo County's 12th homicide of the year, six of which have occurred in the past two weeks.

All 12 homicides this year have involved firearms. All but one have been within the boundaries of the city of Pueblo.

Last year, homicides in the city hit a record 29 — more than double the number the previous year.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone with information about the latest shooting in the city to call (719) 553-2502.

To provide information anonymously, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or online at pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify the submitting party for a cash reward.

