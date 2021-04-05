Police investigate quintuple shooting in downtown Baltimore

Police are investigating a quintuple shooting overnight in downtown Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 1:11 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of North Eutaw Street, where a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot.

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot in Raleigh overnight, police say

    Raleigh police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man along New Bern Avenue overnight.

  • Video shows woman attacked in Center City on Easter Sunday

    Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a 27-year-old woman in Center City on Easter Sunday.

  • Teen in critical condition after Lower Wacker shooting, CPD says

    An 18-year-old male was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a shooting Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

  • Lily James Confirms Romance With Michael Shuman After Dominic West Scandal

    Lily James and Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman were spotted holding hands together just five months after the actress was romantically linked to her married co-star Dominic West.

  • California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge

    Sports, theater and music fans will be able to take their seats again in California as the state's coronavirus cases plummet and vaccinations jump.

  • MPs to get vote on vaccine passports - and could defeat Government in Commons

    MPs will be given a vote on plans for vaccine passports before they are introduced, risking a Government defeat in the Commons, The Telegraph has learnt. Michael Gove, who is leading an official review of the scheme, has privately promised MPs who are critical of vaccine checks that they will be given a chance to vote them down. More than 70 MPs, including 41 Conservatives, have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister opposing the use of vaccine passports. If more than around 60 Tory MPs rebel and all opposition parties refuse to support the passports, Mr Johnson could be defeated in the Commons, and the scheme abandoned. Mr Gove held a phone call with a group of MPs about the measures last week, after dozens went public with their concerns. One MP told this newspaper: “Michael made a very clear statement on the call with MPs that there would be debates and votes before anything like this came into force”. The Government is currently conducting a review into a passport scheme and has not yet finalised any plans.

  • Home radiators will have to be 10 degrees cooler for Britain to reach climate targets

    Radiators would have to run 10 degrees cooler under changes to homes needed for Britain to hit net zero, the public has been warned. The Government has said it wants 600,000 heat pumps replacing gas boilers every year by 2028 to help decarbonise the country’s home heating, which accounts for 10 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. But MPs and experts have warned that without a massive programme to address the UK’s draughty homes and scale up engineering skills, people could be left in the cold by the technology, which works by drawing in heat from the air or ground outside. While gas boiler heating systems can pump 60C water into a home’s radiators, the Climate Change Committee, which advises the Government, assumes heat pumps will operate at 50C. To keep homes warm, that may require bigger radiators, underfloor heating and improved insulation, with full modifications estimated to cost on average £18,000. The costs of an energy efficient house are shown below

  • The colorful former owner of Adidas was tied up with electrical cords, attacked, and burgled at his home

    Tapie and his wife Dominique were asleep when four intruders made their way past security guards and into their home, near Paris, on Sunday.

  • Rapper DMX in hospital after heart attack

    The rapper's lawyer says DMX is surrounded by his family at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

  • An Alien World Might Be Hiding Inside Earth, Study Says

    Dense spots buried deep beneath the surface might be actual chunks of an ancient planet.

  • Walking Dead Showrunner Breaks Down Negan's Wicked Grin and the 'Battiest' Scene Ever: 'It's So Weird, Right?'

    The end of Sunday’s excellent Negan-centric Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead felt like the beginning of something big — and possibly the rebirth of a Big Bad. (Read the full recap here.) What was with the s—t-eating grin the reformed (?) villain shot Maggie, the protagonist he’d widowed? Might we get another flashback to […]

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for two decades

    Two more terms as president means Putin could surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Kerry Washington wore a sparkling designer gown in the pool for the SAG Awards

    Law Roach styled Kerry Washington in a custom Etro design and Bulgari jewelry for the 2021 SAG Awards.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Supreme Court dismisses as moot case questioning Donald Trump's blocking of critics on Twitter

    Trump's electoral defeat and being permanently banned by Twitter rendered the First Amendment case moot, the Supreme Court said.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.