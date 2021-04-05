Police investigate quintuple shooting in downtown Baltimore

The Telegraph

MPs will be given a vote on plans for vaccine passports before they are introduced, risking a Government defeat in the Commons, The Telegraph has learnt. Michael Gove, who is leading an official review of the scheme, has privately promised MPs who are critical of vaccine checks that they will be given a chance to vote them down. More than 70 MPs, including 41 Conservatives, have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister opposing the use of vaccine passports. If more than around 60 Tory MPs rebel and all opposition parties refuse to support the passports, Mr Johnson could be defeated in the Commons, and the scheme abandoned. Mr Gove held a phone call with a group of MPs about the measures last week, after dozens went public with their concerns. One MP told this newspaper: “Michael made a very clear statement on the call with MPs that there would be debates and votes before anything like this came into force”. The Government is currently conducting a review into a passport scheme and has not yet finalised any plans.