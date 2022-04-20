Police investigate a rash of violence in several downtown Boston neighborhoods

Boston police say two women are fighting for their lives after being stabbed overnight in the theater district. Police say both victims have life-threatening injuries.

Police have been dealing with a violent few nights in several downtown neighborhoods.

Police say two women were stabbed Tuesday night in the heart of the theater district by the W hotel on Stuart Street. On Monday night, a young woman was pushed off her bike and attacked by 20 teen girls, who yelled at her because she had braids and was not Black, according to the Boston Police report. Over the weekend, two men were shot in Chinatown.

“This has been a very difficult and traumatic week in the city of Boston,” a city spokesperson said. “We are working urgently across our city departments to invest in keeping our streets safe through violence prevention and intervention. We are also meeting with community members to deepen the community partnerships that have been the pathway to safety, peace, and healing.”

City Council President Ed Flynn, who represents the area, organized a meeting with the community and police.

“We acknowledged that we need more police presence in the neighborhood, but we also need advanced technology to deal with the public safety challenges and concerns,” said Flynn.

Flynn says residents are also interested in more cameras and gunshot locator technology. He says he personally wants better outreach to the victims of hate-motivated crimes.

“We need to address them to acknowledge them and that they happened in our city and to work with the victims, work with the community,” said Flynn.

Boston police did make arrests in the Chinatown shootings, but they are still investigating the theater district double-stabbing.

