Police investigate report of 2 deaths on Fourth Street in Auburn

Jun. 20—AUBURN — Police confirmed late Sunday they are investigating a report of two deaths at a residence on Fourth Street.

One of the victims is reportedly a mother of two, whose father was visibly distraught at the scene earlier in the day, according to neighbors.

Neighbors watched from their stoops as Auburn police officers and the Maine State Police shuffled into and out of the building on a rainy afternoon.

"Her father came and spoke with the officers. We knew it was her father because we've seen him dropping off her small children to her before," said Tia Asadorian, who lives in a house across the street. "He stated to the officer something about 'that's my daughter," when he walked up to the crime scene tape. He was upset for sure."

"We have an active criminal investigation (and) there is no threat to the public," Timothy Cougle, deputy chief of the Auburn Police Department, said in a statement released to the news media.

In a brief statement released to the news media at 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote: "At this time all we can confirm is that on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South responded to a residence on Fourth Street in Auburn to assist the Auburn Police Department in investigating a report of two deaths at that location.

"We would like to emphasize that this is an active investigation and there is no threat to the public. We hope to be able to provide you with additional information once next of kin has been notified."