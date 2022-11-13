Police investigate shooting that injured 3 people in northwest Fort Worth, near Lake Worth

Police are investigating an incident in which three people were shot Saturday night in northwest Fort Worth, close to Lake Worth.

A 911 caller reported being shot along with their brother and cousin in the area of Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane, according to a police call log.

The call came in at 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

The Lake Worth Police Department said in a tweet that the victims drove to a QT gas station at 6249 Lake Worth Blvd., where first responders found them and transported them to nearby hospitals. Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

#LWPDAlert // Assist @fortworthpd at QT, 6249 Lake Worth Blvd. - FWPD is investigating a shooting in their city where the victims self transported to QT in our city. Multiple victims have been transported to are hospitals. Expect heavy police presence in the area. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) November 13, 2022

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and further details weren’t immediately available. Lake Worth police were assisting.