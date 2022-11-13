Police investigate shooting that injured 3 people in northwest Fort Worth, near Lake Worth

·1 min read

Police are investigating an incident in which three people were shot Saturday night in northwest Fort Worth, close to Lake Worth.

A 911 caller reported being shot along with their brother and cousin in the area of Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane, according to a police call log.

The call came in at 9:55 p.m. Saturday.

The Lake Worth Police Department said in a tweet that the victims drove to a QT gas station at 6249 Lake Worth Blvd., where first responders found them and transported them to nearby hospitals. Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and further details weren’t immediately available. Lake Worth police were assisting.

