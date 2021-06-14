Police investigate report of early morning armed robbery in the Chinatown area

Allison Schaefers, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Jun. 14—Honolulu police are investigating a report of an armed robbery in the Chinatown area early this morning.

According to Honolulu police, a 45-year-old woman reported at about 2 :45 a.m. today that a man took her property after brandishing a firearm. The woman told police that the man then fled to an unknown location.

Police did not release any other details on the alleged crime. No arrests have been made

