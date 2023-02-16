Police investigate report of 'inappropriate sexual behavior' involving Abby Kelley cheer program

WORCESTER — The Police Department is investigating allegations of misconduct at Abby Kelley Foster Public Charter School.

The ongoing investigation was launched after the department received a report of inappropriate sexual behavior, said Katie Daly, a police spokeswoman.

She declined to comment further.

The school's executive director, Heidi Paluk, confirmed Monday that multiple members of the cheerleading coaching staff had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

She said the school had hired outside counsel to conduct the investigation and that further action may be considered once it is complete.

Following the news of the investigation, school leaders decided to suspend all cheer activities "until further notice."

The school declined to comment on the investigation, saying in a statement: "To preserve the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy and confidentiality of those impacted, we have nothing further to share at this time."

Charter schools are required to notify the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in writing, within two business days of all “significant matters,” including “communications made or received by or on behalf of the school with any government audit, investigative, or law enforcement agency,” the agency's website said.

A spokesperson from the department declined to comment on the investigation, including whether the school had notified the department that an investigation was taking place.

It also said that matters of employment are handled at the local level, while investigations into educators’ licensure is handled at the state level. However, it would not say whether or not there is currently a licensure investigation.

