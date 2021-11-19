Police investigate report of sexual battery at Jeff High School

Jefferson High School/file

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 14-year-old Jeff High School student's parents reported Thursday that their daughter was sexually touched by a boy during a lunch break at the school, according to Lafayette police reports.

Police were called to the school at 1801 S. 18th Street about 2:45 p.m. Thursday to take the parents' report.

The boy and the girl were in a stairwell during lunch break when the boy inappropriately touched the girl, according to the report.

The incident might have happened as long ago as late last month, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Lafayette School Corp. Superintendent Les Huddle confirmed the report and said surveillance video of area on the dates that the alleged sexual battery might have happened have been turned over to police.

"There's over 200 video cameras at Jeff High School," Huddle said, "so if anything happens at Jeff High School, you're probably on video."

Huddle said the school corporation is cooperating with the police investigation and noted that students are supervised during passing period between classes to the lunch breaks and are supervised in the lunchroom as they eat.

