Police investigate report of shots fired near UK parking structure. No one injured

University of Kentucky officials say there was a report of shots fired on campus early Wednesday, but they have since cleared the incident.

The campus-wide alert about the shooting went out at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officials said the shooting happened near parking structure No. 1 at Cooper Drive and University Drive.

No injuries and no victims were reported, according to university officials. Officials said the emergency situation had passed roughly an hour after the first alert went out and it wasn’t an active shooter situation.

“There are no victims reported,” UK said in its second alert, clearing the incident. “We will share more information as it becomes available.”

The shooting was still under investigation by UK Police Wednesday morning.