Police investigate report of shots fired at Independence Center Mall

The Independence Police Department is investigating a report of gunfire heard at Independence Center Mall that drew a response from law enforcement personnel on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the shopping center around 3 p.m. on a report of shots fired, Officer Jack Taylor, a police spokesman, told The Star by phone Monday afternoon. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were also responding to the call, Taylor said.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were no known injuries associated with the incident, Taylor said, though authorities were only beginning to investigate what transpired there.

In a statement on social media, police said that officers were working with mall management to clear the building.

Reached by phone at 3:40 p.m., a mall security personnel member said that the incident was ongoing.

