Police investigate reported armed robbery at a Merced 7-Eleven. Here’s what was taken

Authorities are investigating after a report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Sunday in Merced.

About 5:34 a.m., officers responded to the store at 1810 R St. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the suspect was described as a white man, about 50 years old, standing more than 6 feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds.

The man was wearing a red shirt and pants, red hat, black bandana, long-sleeve flannel and a black hood, according to the release. Police said the suspect reportedly showed the clerk a black firearm and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the suspect stole $500 and cigarettes from the store.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Eduardo Chavez at 209-385-6905 or chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.