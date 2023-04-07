Police investigate reported shooting at apartment building near downtown Orlando

Police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment building near downtown Orlando.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the SteelHouse Orlando apartments.

Channel 9 crews arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. and found several Orlando Police officers had responded.

Police appeared to have their investigation focused on the parking garage of the apartment building.

Officials have not confirmed what occurred and if anyone was hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

