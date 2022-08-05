Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg.

At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.

The exact location of the shooting and the suspect in the incident is unknown at this time.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting the investigation.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.