JSO: Two men shot in Lackawanna shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on MdCuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St.

JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. Officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims.

One victim, an 18-year-old shot in the abdomen, and another man in his 30s was shot in the calf.

JSO says both shootings are related and took place in the 2000 block of McDuff Ave. South.

It is unknown if either victim is the lead suspect in the case, or who fired the first shot.

It is unknown if either shooting victim is related.

Both are currently in and out of surgery.

Action News Jax is on the scene working to learn more.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.