Police investigate reported shooting at North Washington Rodeo grounds

Emergency crews responded to a reported shooting at North Washington Rodeo grounds on Monday afternoon.

According to Butler County 911, police and EMS were called to the area for a reported shooting just before 3:30 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw several emergency vehicles.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

