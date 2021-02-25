Police investigate reports of gunshots at Zap Zone in Farmington

Feb. 25—Farmington police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night at the Zap Zone.

Police were called to the laser tag and arcade venue at 31605 Grand River at about 8:20 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any victims or any evidence any one was hit by the gunfire," the release said. "After reviewing surveillance footage this appears to be a result of an altercation between two groups of individuals inside the business."

Fox 2 Detroit, citing authorities, reported that someone fired shots from outside the building, which left broken windows but no immediate evidence that anyone was injured.

Managers at Zap Zone, which offers activities such as laser tag and bumper cars, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Authorities are searching for a dark, full-size pickup tied to the incident. The driver fled east on Grand River with four males inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Public Safety Department at (248) 474-4700.