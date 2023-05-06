Multiple victims in active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets mall, authorities say

Police officers from multiple agencies have responded to a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday afternoon, which the ATF called an active shooter incident.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office told WFAA-TV that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff said the shooter is dead at the scene, WFAA reported.

Multiple shots were heard and people are seen running in the parking lot of the mall in video posted on social media by an account called Dallas Texas TV about 3:50 p.m.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene at 820 W. Stacy Road but police have not released details about the extent of injuries.

Police were reportedly working to access people hiding inside the stores and escort them out, according to scanner traffic.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Dallas called the situation an active shooter incident. In a tweet at 4:30 p.m., the agency said, “ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Allen police said in a tweet about 4:20 that, “Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update.”

Few details have been released and there is no information about a suspect.

“We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping,” one witness, Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter, told KDFW-TV. “We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us.”

The outlet mall is about 30 miles north of Dallas and is owned by Simon Property Group.

This is a developing story.