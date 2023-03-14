Police investigate shots fired in large crowd at Katherine Rose Memorial Park in Mansfield

Police are investigating shots fired Monday night near the basketball courts at Katherine Rose Memorial Park in Mansfield, where a large crowd had gathered.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers responded to the park about 7 p.m., the Mansfield Police Department said in a social media post.

“As officers attempted to disperse the crowd, officers reported hearing shots being fired,” the police department said in the post about 9:30 p.m. “Officers have collected some evidence and the investigation is ongoing. ... At this time, we have been unable to locate any injured persons. The park is cleared and officers are working to clear the surrounding areas.”

Police asked the public to avoid the area of the park, at 303 N. Walnut Creek Drive.

Arlington and Grand Prairie police, the Tarrant and Johnson County sheriff’s offices, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to assist Mansfield police with dispersing a crowd initially estimated in the hundreds.

Many people ran away after the reports of shots fired, one witness said. About 100 teenagers were still spread out across the park around 9 p.m., with dozens of police cars and officers nearby.

Police investigate reports of shots fired at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, 303 N. Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield, on Monday night, March 13, 2023.

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a large crowd and reports of shots fired at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, 303 N. Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield, on Monday night, March 13, 2023.