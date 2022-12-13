Man shot by police after pointing what officers thought was a rifle at them, Jacksonville police say

A man was shot by police on Tuesday in Murray Hill after police say he pointed what they thought was a rifle at them.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Shawn Coarsey said around 10:35 a.m., police responded to the 3600 block of College Place to a report of a person shooting into an occupied vehicle.

A woman was driving and she told police that a man raised what was thought to be a rifle, pointed it at her car and one of her windows was shot out.

Patrol officers saw someone matching the man’s description, and that man then jumped over the privacy fence of a home, so officers set up a perimeter around the home, Coarsey said.

While the situation was unfolding, a viewer sent Action News Jax a photo of officers with guns drawn taking cover behind an SUV on College Place.

As they were setting up the perimeter, a man matching the initial description climbed back over the fence, pointing what appeared to be a rifle, Coarsey said.

READ: Man shot after pointing gun at officers arrested for murder, Jacksonville police say

Coarsey said the man pointed the object thought to be a rifle in the officers’ direction and several officers fired their weapons, striking the man several times.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said only the man was hit during the shooting, as the officers “are trained to view and watch their backstop.”

The man fell off the fence, fell to the ground and made his way into the house. Coarsey said it was the man’s home and at that point, it became a barricaded subject situation and the JSO SWAT team responded.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The same viewer also sent Action News Jax video of a SWAT vehicle driving down the street and a K-9 officer investigating.

Several hours later, officers were able to talk the man out of the house and take him into custody.

Coarsey said the man was taken to a hospital and is facing several felony charges. Waters said the man is in serious condition.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We hope he’s gonna survive and when he does, he’s gonna be charged,” Waters said.

The weapon, which turned out to be an air rifle that looked like a conventional rifle, was recovered, Coarsey said.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting this year, Coarsey said. The 13th took place Monday on the Westside.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.