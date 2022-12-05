Police investigate robbery of Lexington brewery on Sunday afternoon

Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle
Taylor Six
·1 min read

Lexington police are investigating a robbery that took place at a business on Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jeremiah Davis with the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to West Sixth Brewery at 501 W 6th St. on Sunday around 3 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

He stated officers were able to take the suspect into custody upon arrival. The suspect was charged with robbery and wanton endangerment, according to police.

Davis stated the investigation is still ongoing. Police were not able to release information regarding what was stolen, or if anyone sustained any injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Recommended Stories