Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank.

Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said the suspect took an undetermined amount of money.

Detectives are reviewing camera footage around the area, according to the spokesperson. Anyone with information should contact Detective Porter at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.







