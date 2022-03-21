Police investigate robbery at People's United Bank in Stop & Shop

Mar. 21—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating the robbery of a bank on Broad Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the People's United Bank located inside Stop & Shop.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 30's, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the hood up, and black shorts.

Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money, but didn't have any weapons or threaten any violence. He left with a significant amount of cash.

Police don't know yet how the man left the scene, but officers combed the area afterward and didn't locate him.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crime or may have seen the suspect is asked to call the Police Department at 860-645-5500.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.