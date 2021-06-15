Police investigate robbery at Portland gas station

Jun. 15—Portland police are investigating a robbery at a Forest Avenue gas station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The department released details from their investigation and images from a surveillance camera in a statement Monday.

Police said the incident took place around 4:40 a.m. An employee reported that a man said he had a gun and then took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the statement, but no gun was seen. He allegedly ran in the direction of Noyes Street.

The news release described the suspect as "a Black man with a beard and a heavy build and light complexion." Witnesses estimated that he was 6 feet tall and roughly 40 years old, and he had a heart tattoo on his left bicep with the word "hamer." He wore black sweatpants, a maroon tank top and a hat with a U.S. flag.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call (207) 874-8575. To make an anonymous report, you can call (207) 974-8584 and leave a message on the department's crime tip line, or text the keyword "PPDME" plus the message to 847411.