Police investigate as sand-trapped Maserati found on Cocoa Beach

For the unfortunate owner, this Maserati ended up going nowhere fast.

Some way, somehow, a driver managed to get a black, late-model luxury car stuck in the sand with the ocean waves as a backdrop along a stretch of one of the world’s most famous beaches.

“My Maserati does 185…. “ Now it’s stuck in the sand at the end of Minutemen Causeway just east of the lifeguard stand in Cocoa Beach. Reportedly, the car was stolen in Oviedo and driven to Cocoa Beach.

The Italian sports car — which can cost $100,000 or more depending on the model — was spotted just after sunrise, partially buried in the wet sand just a few feet away from a Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguard stand at Shepard Park.

Cocoa Beach police responded and talked with a person who said they were the unlucky owner of the car. The car was reportedly stolen in Oviedo and driven to the beach.

The city’s public works department used a backhoe with a chain to pull the vehicle out of the thick sand, witnesses said. It was not immediately known how the Maserati ended up along the shoreline.

Cocoa Beach police had little to say about the matter Wednesday morning other than that an investigation was underway.

