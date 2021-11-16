Police investigate Saturday break-ins at three Portage County businesses, believe incidents are related

Melissa Siegler, Stevens Point Journal
1 min read

PLOVER – Three Portage County businesses reported break-ins over the weekend, and police believe the incidents are related.

Mr. Brews Taphouse, 2012 Portage County HH in Plover, La Poblanita Mexican Grocery Store, 2529 Post Road in Plover, and Matsu Ya, 5725 Windy Drive in Stevens Point, reported break-ins that had occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Sgt. Brian Noel with the Plover Police Department told the Stevens Point Journal it appears the same suspects were involved in all of the break-ins. He said the department has no suspects at this time, but investigators are working on possible leads.

Noel said more than $4,000 was stolen from Mr. Brews Taphouse and nothing was reported missing from La Poblanita.

Matsu Ya in Stevens Point announced the incident on their Facebook page Saturday morning, saying they would be closed for the day as a result of the break-in. The restaurant did not say what, if anything, was taken. The Stevens Point Police Department did not respond to a reporter's request for an interview.

Noel said anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-2522 or Portage County Crimestoppers at 888-346-6600. Individuals who calls the Crimestoppers line will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Portage County: Police investigate break-ins at three local businesses

