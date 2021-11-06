Police investigate Saturday morning death of man found in KC apartment as a homicide

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning death as a homicide.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 3700 block of East 47th Terrace Avenue to check the welfare of a resident who had not shown up for work, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the police department.

When officers arrived and entered the residence, they found a man who was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nature of the victim’s injuries is not known, Foreman said.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.