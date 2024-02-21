Police investigate scene where wounded kidnapping victim found
A kidnapping report in Sylmar led LAPD investigators to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds miles away in the Angeles National Forest.
A kidnapping report in Sylmar led LAPD investigators to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds miles away in the Angeles National Forest.
The ever-Pretty Woman uses this face and body cream to keep her youthful glow.
From Blue Apron to Green Chef, you'll find an easier, more convenient way to get dinner on the table.
Fluoride is beneficial, say experts. But too much can cause problems. Here's how to know you're getting the right amount.
Nvidia reported better-than-anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
Yahoo Finance compiled lots of data and dug deep into the loan offerings of leading mortgage lenders to create the ultimate "best of" list without conflicts or compromise.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concluded Elon Musk ordered Twitter employees to take actions that would have violated a 2022 FTC consent decree regarding consumers’ data privacy and security.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Stanley's apparel collection offers hoodies, hats, socks and more featuring the brand's signature logo.
Selena Gomez releases her first single since August 2023 and the "Drive-Away Dolls" gear up for box-office domination.
Nearly two years after securing $20 million in Series A capital, B2B financial solutions startup Simetrik is back with additional investment to the tune of $55 million in Series B funding. The Colombia-based company is developing financial automation technology around record centralization, reconciliations, controls, reporting and accounting. Where it is differentiating itself is through its Simetrik Building Blocks, or SBBs, which are scalable and adaptable concepts based on no-code development and generative AI technologies.
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.