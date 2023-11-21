Police investigate second drive-by shooting days later in same area of southeast Willmar

Nov. 21—WILLMAR

— An additional report of a drive-by shooting — this one early Tuesday morning — was made in the same area of Lakeland Drive Southeast in Willmar where shots were reported Saturday night.

According to a news release from Police Chief Jim Felt, officers were dispatched to another location in the 600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast on a report of gunshots around 2:36 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived to find that multiple shots had been fired, striking an occupied home in the area.

The home struck was located near the scene of the shooting reported Nov. 18. An occupied home was struck several times Saturday as well. Felt said both incidents are still under investigation.

Police are also looking into how or if the incidents are related to each other.

There were no injuries reported Tuesday, according to Felt. Officers also collected evidence and took statements from those at the scene regarding the incident.

Residents are encouraged to review any home security video from that time frame that could provide information.

Officers had collected evidence Saturday night as well and received information about a dark-colored vehicle fleeing southbound on Lakeland Drive after the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through

www.crimestoppersmn.org.

Information leading to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.