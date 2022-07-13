Police investigate second homicide Wednesday after fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a second homicide Wednesday morning after a man was killed in a shooting.

Officers were dispatched at 2:41 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue, according to Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived they found a man inside a house who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital but later died, Tomasic said.

The homicide occurred about two hours after another fatal shooting about four miles east.

A man was killed and a person was detained at a shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 58th Street. Tomasic said the homicides are not related.

This is the city’s third killing in the past week and the 22nd homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, the city had recorded 19 killings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).