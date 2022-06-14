Police investigate second shooting in just over two weeks

Jun. 14—The Palestine Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting of a man at 131 Memory Lane.

Harcrow said officers arrived shortly after the call and made contact with the 23-year-old victim. Officers found the victim had sustained minor abrasions during the incident and the victim's car had been struck by bullets.

Witnesses reported a car, occupied by multiple men, entered the parking lot, drove towards the victim's car, fired multiple shots and fled.

Harcrow said the victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Police said they believe the victim was known by the suspects and this was not a random act.

Two weeks ago, PPD made an arrest in a shooting that occurred at Willie Myers Park. Harcrow said he does not believe these incidents are related.

This investigation is ongoing.