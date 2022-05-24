Police investigate second shooting this week: No arrests made yet, investigation continues

Tuscaloosa law enforcement authorities are investigating second shooting this week.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon near 10th Avenue and Hargrove Road.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said reports of a shooting started to come into dispatchers around 1:15 p.m.

'Outrageous': Tuscaloosa leaders look to state lawmakers to help quell community violence

'It is a miracle': Child was nearly hit by bullets in fatal shooting, Tuscaloosa police say

One man was injured and has been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, said Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Police had not made any arrests by late Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is continuing.

On Monday, a 34-year-old man was shot near a gas station on Skyland Boulevard. Police arrested 35-year-old Marcedes Turner and charged him with attempted murder in connection with the Monday shooting.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tuscaloosa police investigate second shooting this week; two people hurt