Police investigate several armed robberies involving white SUV
A rash of armed robberies around the city on Sunday evening has Chicago police searching for answers.
A rash of armed robberies around the city on Sunday evening has Chicago police searching for answers.
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
The Giants' 10-7 win comes hours after a scathing report about Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale's relationship turning sour.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.
This injury's another blow to a Browns team that's lost All-Pro running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson to season-ending injuries.
The Chiefs appeared to be in trouble early Sunday before pressing the throttle against the Raiders.
"We soldier on."
The Broncos are on a roll and back in the playoff race.
Jones, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are now snared in an ironic web: Playing Mac Jones is the best way to end up in a better position to draft a replacement for Mac Jones.
What initially looked like a blatant missed call is up for debate.
Draymond Green is eligible to return from his five-game suspension on Tuesday night.
The Steelers haven't had 400 offensive yards since 2020, when Ben Roethlisberger was leading the team.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
Johnson played in eight games in 2023 and spent two seasons in College Station.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
You went wild for random doodads like splatter screens, but you also shelled out for iconic gems like AirPods and Dyson vacs.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
When Tesla Inc. starts delivering Cybertrucks to customers next week, it will answer a question with major implications for the broader automotive industry: How much does the thing actually cost?