Police investigate shooting of 15-year-old in Grant Beach neighborhood

Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile that happened Tuesday evening in Springfield's Grant Beach neighborhood.

At about 6 p.m., officers responded to an area near Grant Beach Park and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Investigators believe that the incident began on a basketball court at the park where two juveniles got into a fistfight that escalated into one being shot. The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said if any others were injured in the altercation.

The injured 15-year-old was found at a nearby residence and was then taken to a hospital where the teen is in stable condition, according to police.

Springfield Police Department has not arrested anyone in connection with this incident but has interviewed several witnesses.

A spokesperson for Springfield PD said, “all involved are mostly likely juveniles and known to each other.”

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810, or place an anonymous tip at 417-869-TIPS.

