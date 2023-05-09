Police investigate shooting of 16-year-old near SW OKC school

Capitol Hill High School, as it stood on Jan. 12, 2022 at 500 SW 36, was originally built in 1928.

Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday near Capitol Hill High School in southwest Oklahoma City left one 16-year-old hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday when the 16-year-old and a group of students had gathered at a bus stop in front of a convenience store near SW Grand Boulevard and South Walker Ave. Police said the victim ran to the nearby Capitol Hill High School, where he sought help with campus security.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with “a life-threatening injury,” police said, but by late Tuesday morning he was said to be in stable condition.

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials were notified and Capitol Hill High School went on lockdown following the shooting, but by 9 a.m. the lockdown had been lifted.

“We don’t feel like there’s any active threat to the school at this time,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities also said they were uncertain if the shooting was targeted, but believe it followed a fight that had started earlier that morning.

Investigators believe there was one shooter but would not release further information on a suspect Tuesday morning. Henderson said investigators would continue to interview witnesses and review video footage.

