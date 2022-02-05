Police investigate shooting of 31-year-old man Saturday on Ring Street

PROVIDENCE — A 31-year-old man was in stable condition Saturday afternoon after being shot in the back inside his apartment at 95 Ring St., according to police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

Stephan Wright was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he underwent surgery, Verdi said.

The shooting, which occurred at 2 p.m., remains under investigation, with no one in custody, Verdi said.

