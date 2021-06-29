Police investigate shooting, abduction case in Buchanan, Tazewell counties

Jun. 29—GRUNDY, Va. — A Buchanan County, Va. man was being held without bond Tuesday in a regional jail after a man was found shot in the head and a woman was abducted.

On Monday shortly before 7 a.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrims Knob, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff's office.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Tony Dean Cole of Pilgrims Knob, Va. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Oakwood Rescue responded and transferred Cole to Wings Air Rescue. Cole was then flown to Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky, according to police.

Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and agents with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation responded to process the scene.

During the course of investigation, evidence was obtained that led law enforcement to secure a warrant for abduction by force on 44-year-old James Patrick Cantrell of Pilgrims Knob, Va. The victim of the abduction was an adult female that was at the residence when the shooting occurred.

After a search, Cantrell was found in a hotel in Tazewell County, Va. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team took Cantrell into custody without incident.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with the sheriff's office said the abducted woman was all right.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Richlands Police Department and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office in investigating this case.

Cantrell was held without bond Tuesday at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators were continuing to work this case. Breeding said that Cantrell had been charged with abduction by force, and that and more charges were pending.

When asked about a motive for the shooting, Breeding told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the investigation was still underway.

Cantrell and Patrick knew each other, Breeding stated.

Cole was transferred to a Lexington, Ky area hospital where he is listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

