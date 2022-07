Jul. 27—ASHTABULA — Police are investigating a shooting on Lambros Lane that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m., said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

He said one man was shot and seriously injured. Stell said police are just starting the investigation and were on the scene late Tuesday night.

He said anyone who has information on the incident should call the Ashtabula Police Department anonymously or on the record.