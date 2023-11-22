Police investigate shooting in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO — A man with a gunshot wound to the chest went to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in Bay Terraces, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 a call came in reporting a possible shooting on the 6800 block of Potomac Street around 6 a.m. A resident heard commotion outside, prompting them to call authorities.

Car dealership rampage: Man suspected of smashing windows arrested

A victim of unknown age drove himself to Paradise Valley Hospital to receive medical attention, police said. He was then transferred to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the scene and are still looking for a suspect. SDPD said the shooter may have ran into an apartment complex in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.