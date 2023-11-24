Police investigate shooting between two brothers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says one man has been shot near NW 19th Street and MacArthur Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an argument broke out between two brothers, leading one of the men to shoot the other.

