Police investigate shooting, 'blood spattered' vehicle recovered

Jul. 30—Glynn County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Thursday, leaving one person injured with a gunshot wound, officer Earl Wilson said.

County police are releasing no further information at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, the Brunswick Police Department reported recovering a bloodied vehicle overnight that may have been involved in the county shooting.

City police reported being contacted about a "shooting which may turn into a homicide," a report said. County police who were investigating the shooting provided information about a vehicle. City police later "located the vehicle with damage and blood spatter inside," the report said. The vehicle was located at the St. Pierre Apartments, on Evergreen Road off of Hopkins Avenue in Brunswick, the police report said.

County police confirmed only that a person suffered a gunshot wound.

"We are working an active shooting," said Wilson, the county police department spokesman. "At this time, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we are not disclosing any further information."