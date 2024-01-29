Police investigate shooting after callers report injured victim in south Fort Worth

One person was injured and investigators are searching for any information on a suspect after a shooting in south Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a residential neighborhood in the 5600 block of Conlin Drive after callers reported someone was outside firing a gun and a victim appeared to have been shot, according to police. When officers arrived, they found one male victim with a graze wound from a gunshot.

The victim, whose age was not released, has not been willing to talk to investigators about what happened and officers have not identified any suspects, police said.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the Fort Worth police gun violence unit at 817-392-4550. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

