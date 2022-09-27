Police investigate shooting at Chapel Hill apartments with ‘multiple victims’

Chapel Hill Police are assisting “multiple victims” at the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Chapel Hill police responded to a call of multiple gunshots being fired at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension, the release said.

Police are investigating and did not provide additional details about the number of people involved or whether a suspect or suspects are in custody.

Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS personnel are assisting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or Orange County Communications’ non-emergency number at 919-732-5063. Callers also can leave anonymous tips with Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.