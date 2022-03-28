Police investigate shooting at Charlotte elementary school on teacher workday

Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened at a northwest Charlotte elementary school Monday morning.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown arrived at Oakdale Elementary School at about 11:30 a.m. and saw several police cars in the parking lot, along with crime scene tape. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers told Brown they were investigating a shooting that happened on the school’s campus.

Paramedics confirmed to Channel 9 just before 11:30 a.m. that one person was hurt in a shooting on Ravendale Drive, which is less than a mile away from the school. They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK, paramedics said.

Channel 9 has asked officers if the two scenes are connected, but has not yet heard back.

Monday was a teacher workday for Oakdale Elementary, so no students were in class at the time of the shooting.

